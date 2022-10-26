English FA Rule “No Case to Answer” in Henderson-Gabriel Incident

After a lengthy investigation into an alleged incident between Jordan Henderson and Gabriel Jesus during the recent game between Arsenal and Liverpool, the FA have concluded that there are no chargers to answer for the players involved and dismissed any case.

English football’s governing body said that they examined footage, took statements from the officials, and interviewed six players within proximity of the flare-up and could find no evidence that anything unacceptable was said.

“Following an investigation into an allegation, The FA can confirm that it will not be taking any disciplinary action,” a statement on the matter read. “The FA received a complaint about an incident involving two players in this fixture.

“As a result of the complaint, The FA conducted a full and thorough investigation. The investigation included taking witness statements from the complainant and accused, along with an additional six players who were within proximity of the alleged incident, reviewing multiple angles of video footage, and seeking independent linguistics experts evidence.

“None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout. Whilst The FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer.”

Those determined to know what exactly it was that was herd or believed to be said will remain unsatisfied, as similar to the players and managers of both clubs following the match, the FA shed no light on any details of the accusation.