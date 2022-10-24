Curtis Jones Reflects on Return and Recent Injury Struggles

Saturday’s defeat at Nottingham Forest was a heavy blow for a Liverpool side that seemed to have gotten its season back on track over the previous week and a half, and there are few positives to take from losing to the worst side in the Premier League.

For midfielder Curtis Jones, though, there was at least one positive: the chance to play, and to start for the first time, following a lengthy injury absence. And to the young Scouser’s credit, it would be difficult to pin any of the blame for the shock loss on him.

“I came on Wednesday and played half an hour, then 90 today, so I’m tired but that’s part of the game,” reflected Jones after Saturday’s match. “I was out for 10 weeks, it’s a Premier League game, it’s always going to be hard work, but I’m fit and ready now.”

With Liverpool continuing to struggle with injuries in defence, midfield, and attack, any players returning to fitness is a boost for Jürgen Klopp with the games coming thick and fast up until club football goes on hiatus for this year’s winter World Cup.

As for Jones, with the player having seemingly spent more time on the trainer’s table than the pitch in recent seasons it’s just good to be playing again—and he hopes that the nature of his injuries means he can put his struggles for fitness behind him.

“It was a stress response, basically a swelling in the bone,” he said. “If you carry on with it, it can go to a fracture and then a break. It was the first time I’d had anything like that, to be honest. Touch wood this doesn’t change, but I’m a kid who never gets injured.

“I don’t pull hamstrings, quads, calves, stuff like that. When I’ve been injured, it’s been like a freak one. I was poked in the eye last season and out for six weeks, and this season I had a stress response in the bone. It was a difficult time, but now I’m back.”