Klopp On Joe Gomez: He’s An Incredibly Important Player For Us

Things are definitely looking better for the Reds after two 1-0 wins on the trot. The results leave Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 7th, but just four points off the Top 4. Joe Gomez, silly penalty notwithstanding, has been a monumental part of the last two performances and results.

Ahead of today’s clash against Nottingham Forest, Klopp spoke about Gomez’s importance.

“Joe, for us, is an incredibly important player – I don’t think we ever said anything different about that,” Klopp said in a pre-match press conference.

“Really a top-class player. How we look for all of them, the boys have to stay injury-free and then they can fulfil their full potential. If not, then you always start new again and that’s obviously not helpful.

“He had a few too many in his career now but maybe that’s it and from here he can go forever and will never be on the bed again, so that would be absolutely perfect but we don’t know.

“But in the moment, yes, it’s perfect for him because he can show – in two different positions in which he can play both on an exceptional level – that he’s an extremely good player.”

Although Gomez has been the victim of injuries far too often in his career, he’s been the benefactor of them this season. Various injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Calvin Ramsey at right back, and Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konaté at center back has given Gomez more playing time at both positions than he would’ve had otherwise.

It hasn’t always gone great for Gomez, although he bounced back well from a disastrous first half against Napoli with some decent performances of late.

Hopefully the English international continues showing his quality, and helps the Reds continue getting clean sheets, and continue climbing up the table.