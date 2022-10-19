Henderson Calls for “More of the Same” as Liverpool Look To Build Momentum

Last week, when Liverpool dispatched Rangers 7-1 in Champions League action, few Liverpool fans took a great deal of positivity from it. Not with the Reds’ stumbling start to the season and title favourites Manchester City to come on the weekend.

That game against City, though, saw Jürgen Klopp’s Reds turn in their performance of the season and emerge 1-0 victors. And that has the mood lifted ahead of their next opponents West Ham. Now, the talking point is keeping their performance level up.

“More of the same,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson when asked what’s needed from the side on Wednesday evening. “That is the only message after Sunday’s victory over Manchester City. Yes, that was a great win but now we have to build on it.

“The same effort, the same desire, the same quality and hopefully the same outcome. The good thing is this has never been a team that rests on its laurels or enjoys the moment when it has already passed. It is one that thrives on the next challenge.”

The Liverpool side fans know from the past five years or so certainly does, but there were questions as to whether perhaps this group had run out of energy, exhausted by their past efforts and a quadruple near-miss, over the first two months of the season.

The past week, though, at least hints at the possibility that whatever the root cause of that dip in form, the dominant Liverpool of recent seasons still exists—and it may have woken up. Now, with a win and the right results elsewhere, they could leap to fifth.

“We won’t be dwelling on Sunday,” Henderson added. “We will take the good elements from it and also work on the parts that are not so good, but other than that we have already moved on. The only exception I will make on this is with the atmosphere.

“I know I can speak for all of the lads when I say it makes such a difference. The noise, the support, the fervour—they were all off the scale. If it is anything even close to those levels tonight it will be a big help to anyone and everyone who pulls on a red shirt.”