Jürgen Klopp to Learn Red Card Fate Before Nottingham Forest Match

When Jürgen Klopp saw red against Manchester City on Sunday for his reaction after City’s Bernardo Silva threw Mohamed Salah to the pitch in a tackle that would have been more at place in the National Football League than the English Premier League, it was always likely that wouldn’t be the end of the matter.

Unlike with players who are given reds, there is no set standard for duration when it’s a manager on the receiving end, and that meant there was no automatic suspension. As expected, though, Klopp has today been charged by the FA for charged for the incident. A ruling is now expected on Friday.

That means that in the meantime, Klopp will be on the sidelines for Wednesday’s mid-week Premier League tie against West Ham at Anfield. However, it seems likely that following a ruling he will miss at least Saturday’s game away to Nottingham Forest. After Nottingham, the Reds face Leeds and Spurs in the league.

“Something snapped in that situation,” Klopp said following the match. “I’m not proud and I deserved a red. It was an intense game with decisions both sides didn’t understand. This for me was the one drop that made the bucket overflow. I’m not happy with my reaction but that’s the way it was and everybody saw it.”