Erling Haaland to Return for Manchester City Against Liverpool

If Liverpool are to get their season back on track on Sunday when they take on title favourites Manchester City at Anfield, they will need to find a way to stop Erling Haaland, their new striker who already has 20 goals and three assists in 13 total appearances.

That’s the news today after City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Norwegian international is fit and ready to go despite missing out mid-week in the Champions League against Copenhagen after an early substation last weekend against Southampton.

Bernardo Silva, also previously a doubt, has similarly been declared fit to play. It’s not all good news for City on the injury front, though, with right back Kyle Walker, centre half John Stones, and holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips all ruled out for Sunday’s match.

“All of them will be out,” Guardiola confirmed when asked about the current status of Phillips, Stones, and Walker heading into the next Premier League round. “[Haaland] was tired, and Bernardo and others as well, but they feel good and are ready for Sunday.”

Liverpool will be without previously injured midfielders Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta, and Arthur, all of whom retain hope of returning to action this month, as well as freshly injured Joël Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with both expected out for around two weeks.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has recently returned to training and could be fit enough to make the bench on Sunday, while Ibrahima Konaté is expected to be fit despite that he missed out on training today as a precaution as he makes his own return from injury.

That leaves Luis Diaz as Liverpool’s main long-term injury concern, with the Colombian winger not expected to be in contention until after the World Cup.