Andrew Robertson Returns to Squad for Rangers vs. Liverpool

Liverpool are in the midst of another injury crisis. Or perhaps simply into a new chapter of the injury crisis that has in part defined the disappointing first two months of their 2022-23 campaign.

Some of the players who missed time previously, though, are beginning to edge closer to a return to action. And one, left back Andy Robertson, is in the squad set to face Rangers and is expected to start the night on the bench.

“Robbo is in the squad,” manager Jürgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the match. “Curtis [Jones] not, [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] not, Naby [Keïta] not. That’s it.

“It’s important, the boys coming back, but it is not that you are back, train twice with the team, and then here we go. It’s not like this. This is a tough situation, but it’s a challenge and we face always challenges and we go for it.”

While Robertson returns, fellow defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joël Matip are both expected to miss at least two weeks of action after picking up injuries in the weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal.

The situation is worse for forward Luis Diaz, expected out until after the World Cup. And to the backdrop of another wave of injuries, Klopp and the squad must find a way to salvage their season.

“I’m sorry for our people, they expected after last season we go again, fly again, compete with everything,” the manager added. “Now it’s not the case. I cannot promise we will fly but I can promise we will fight, definitely.

“Until somebody tells us the fight is over, that’s all we can promise. Yes, it didn’t become easier since Sunday because of the injuries but the team I saw in training I liked a lot. So, let’s give it a go.”