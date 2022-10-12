Diogo Jota Says They Need to ‘Change the Ship’

Speaking before Liverpool traveled to once again take on Rangers in the Champions League, Diogo Jota answered the eternal question about whether he believed Liverpool can rediscover their previous impervious form.

Speaking truthfully, Jota said no, they were completely screwed...

Ok, not really, but wouldn’t that have been something?

Instead, he was diplomatic and answered in the optimistic way that we are all hoping comes to fruition.

“Obviously we can always do more – that’s what we do,” he said. “But now when you look back you have the feeling like everything went a bit against us [against Arsenal], but it’s part of the past now. We need to focus to change the ship, like I used to say, because now it is a different competition, a different scenario and tomorrow we play a big game [that is] important for our qualification.”

When questioned further about Liverpool’s dwindling Premier League trophy odds, Jota rightly pointed out that the Reds have crawled out of similarly large holes in the recent past.

“Obviously last season we had, not a similar situation, but we were far behind as well. There are still a lot of games to play,” he answered.

A miserable autumn will be abruptly cut off next month when club football goes on hiatus in lieu of the World Cup. If Liverpool can manage to pull together some wins before that, then it’s possible that they could return from the break with a chance to make something of this season.