Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joël Matip Likely to Miss Two Weeks with Injury

Dropped points, poor performances, and a midfield injury crisis have defined the first two months of a 2022-23 season for Liverpool that began with victory in the Community Shield and dreams of a title push—a title push that now appears in ruins.

Things could yet get worse, and look to have done just that today, with confirmation that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ankle injury suffered against Arsenal over the weekend is likely to see him miss two weeks. And in an unexpected—and bad, because of course—surprise, Joël Matip will be joining him on the sidelines.

For Matip, it’s a calf issue that will see the German-Cameroonian centre half miss Wednesday’s Champions League tie with Rangers as well as Manchester City on the weekend and then likely West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

A return to action against Ajax on the 26th or Leeds United on the 29th of the month seems the likeliest return possibility for both players, and the hope will be that Ibrahima Konaté has sufficient match fitness to cover for him in the meantime with the Frenchman having just returned from his own injury.

With summer signing Calvin Ramsay having yet to make an appearance at right back due to his own struggles for fitness, it seems likely that at least on Wednesday against Rangers Joe Gomez will be called on to cover for Alexander-Arnold at right back.