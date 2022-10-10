Luis Diaz Ruled Out Until December with Knee Injury

Luis Diaz has been one of Liverpool’s few standouts in what has been a difficult 2022-23 season so far, which made it especially disheartening when the Colombian forwarded was forced off against Arsenal in the first half on Sunday with a knee injury.

Today, the severity of the injury has been confirmed, and Diaz will be out until at least after the World Cup. It’s just about the timeline that was expected when the physios could be seen testing the player’s MCL with Diaz upset and in obvious discomfort.

The good news is that surgery will not be required, but it’s an injury that in general takes around six weeks to recover from, putting Diaz’ return timeline towards the end of November. The World Cup runs from November 20th to December 18th.

With Colombia failing to qualify, Diaz at least won’t miss the chance to represent his country in it. He will also miss fewer Liverpool games than he would in a normal season—and, if he recovers to schedule, have some time to recover without being rushed back.

Still, he’s certain to miss three Champions League matches as well as six league games and the third round of the League Cup. He could potentially return against Aston Villa on December 26th when the Premier League resumes.