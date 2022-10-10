Liverpool Loanee Tyler Morton Turns in Man of the Match Performance

It’s been something of a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season for Liverpool FC’s men’s football team so far in 2022-23, leaving us with few positive stories to track far too often two months into the season.

After gifting Arsenal three goals through defensive breakdowns in a 3-2 defeat over the weekend, then, we’re going to have to look a little further afield to find good news. To be precise, we’re going to have to look to the Championship.

There, on loan midfielder Tyler Morton has made a strong case for himself as Blackburn’s player of the season so far, as last season’s eight-place finishers push to finish in at least the promotion playoff places this time around.

On Saturday, he made his 14th Championship appearance—and 16th overall so far—for Blackburn, winning the penalty for their first goal and earning Man of the Match plaudits in an eventual 3-0 victory over Rotherham.

Having started seven of their last eight games, Morton has now established himself as a nailed-on starter for Rovers, and it’s good to know at least one Liverpool midfielder is having a good season, even if he’s out on loan.