Mohamed Salah Shortlisted for Award

Mohamed Salah has been shortlisted for the 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player award. Others on the list are Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi.

The award originated with 11 nominees, and was narrowed down to three, based on performances between October 2020 to August 2021. Votes for the award are cast by current men’s national team coaches and captains, journalists and fans on FIFA.com. The result will be announced during a live broadcast on Monday, January 17.

Last month Salah was also named the Fans’ Footballer of the Year For 2021. He is currently the Premier League’s top scorer with 16 goals and nine assists. He has had a scintillating run of form in 2021-22 so far, and has his eyes on the big prizes, as he mentioned in an interview last month:

“My first target is to win something with the club: Champions League, Premier League, hopefully both. That’s the main target for everyone.”

He is currently representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.