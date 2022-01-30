New Liverpool Signing Luis Díaz To Wear Number 23

After confirming that they completed the signing of Colombian winger Luis Díaz from FC Porto this morning, Liverpool FC also confirmed that their new forward will wear the number 23.

While 23 is not a number traditionally worn by stars and club icons, it actually has a fairly strong history over the last 30 years for Liverpool FC. It was most famously worn by club legend Jamie Carragher during the entirety of his long, illustrious career. He made over 700 appearances wearing the 23, and helped Liverpool win a number of trophies, including a Champions League, two FA Cups, 3 League Cups.

The number 23 was also notably worn by another club legend, Robbie Fowler, when he first broke into the senior squad. The iconic striker, who scored 183 times for the Reds, wore the number during the 93/94 and 94/95 seasons and part of the 95/96 season. He switched to briefly wearing 12 and 11 during that 95/96 season before he finally settled on wearing his famous number 9.

More recently, 23 has been worn by Emre Can and Xherdan Shaqiri. Can made 167 appearances in the 23 shirt from 2014-2018 before he moved to Juventus. Shaqiri then took over the number and wore it 63 times across three seasons, notably being involved in Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League and 19/20 Premier League winning campaigns, before moving to Olympique Lyonnais this past summer.

Díaz, who wore number 7 at FC Porto, will now take over the 23 for the second time in his career after wearing it in his first two seasons of professional football in Colombia. Here’s hoping he can enjoy the career longevity of Carragher, the scoring prowess of Fowler, and the trophy-winning success of Shaqiri in his new number.