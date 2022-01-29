Harvey Elliott Scores In Closed Door Friendly

Harvey Elliott has hit another milestone in his journey to fitness. The 18-year-old suffered an ankle injury back in September. It was heartbreaking, because he had put in some impressive performances with the team and looked ready to take a big step up in his career.

Long months of rehabilitation ensued, and on Saturday, Elliott played 60 minutes for the U23s in a closed door friendly against Wrexham. The amount of time was pre-determined, because they didn’t want to push him too soon.

In the first half, he played on the right side of the midfield. In the brief, 15 minute spell that he put in during the second half, he pushed up into the front three. He managed to scored one goal and assist another, a positive performance that will leave him and the team optimistic about his return.

With Liverpool still in all four domestic and European competitions going into February, there will be plenty of games in which Elliott could be utilized. Before his injury, Klopp seemed to put a lot of faith in him to hold his own with his world class teammates.

There’s still no fixed timeline for when we could see Elliott return to the pitch, but the Reds have a full week until they play again — time Elliott will no doubt take advantage of.

After a nervy run of injuries to the team, Klopp seems to be getting his full squad back together just in time for them to make the final big push towards the end of the season. If he’s fit, Elliott has the talent and persistence to carve himself a place in it.