Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: “Keep Putting Pressure on and Whatever Will Be, Will Be”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been in the thick of Liverpool’s action this season with a couple of important goals recently, and decent form. And with the squad heading into the business end of the Premier League season, he knows what it could take to catch up with Manchester City: “We just have to keep winning and [if] you keep winning games, you put pressure on the teams ahead of you”, he said.

“I think when we won the Premier League a couple of years ago, even though we had a big gap you still feel that little bit of pressure when teams are chasing you. You maybe have a bit of a dip in performance and drop a couple of points.

“You never know, those things can affect teams. We’ve just got to keep winning games, keep putting pressure on and whatever will be will be in the end.”

With a busy fixture list in the weeks following the international break, squad depth and fitness will be key.

“Whilst the team are winning games you want to keep playing games and keep winning games.

“But at the same time there are a lot of games, a lot of fixtures and we are going to have an important run-in, and we need everyone as fit and as rested as possible.

“So when you get these opportunities and with the busy schedule, especially just after Christmas in January, it’s good for the lads, so we’ve got to make sure we rest up and keep doing a bit of work whilst we are off and we’ll be ready for when we come back.”