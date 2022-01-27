Premier League Set Liverpool Kickoff Times Through March

Liverpool’s schedule through the next two months firmed up a little today with the Premier League releasing their revised fixture dates through to the March international break and shifting a number of the Reds’ matches to account for other competitions.

Games against West Ham United and Brigton & Hove Albion will remain Saturday kickoffs, but with the home match against the Hammers on March 5th moved to a late 5:30PM GMT kickoff and the Brighton match set for the early 12:30PM slot on the 12th.

Their final league game of March, against Manchester United, has been moved to Sunday the 20th with a 4:30PM GMT kickoff, though if the Reds remain in the FA Cup at that point the weekend’s headlining match could be moved again to account for it.

The second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie with Inter Milan will take place amongst the four confirmed March fixtures and is set for a standard 8PM kickoff from Anfield on Tuesday the 8th, between the West Ham and Brighton matches.

As yet, a new date for Liverpool’s late February league game against Arsenal that had been scheduled for the weekend of the 26th has not been set with Liverpool now scheduled to face Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday the 27th.