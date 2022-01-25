Jordan Henderson Praises Alisson’s Crystal Palace Heroics

Presumably the joy of watching Alisson Becker make heroic saves will wane at some point, but it is not this day.

Once again, the Brazilian keeper kept his head on Sunday to maintain Liverpool’s lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. His performance helped earn the Reds a crucial three points during a game week when Manchester City dropped points as well.

Jordan Henderson was asked about his teammate’s heroics, and the captain admitted that Alisson playing at the highest level feels like business as usual.

“He was [outstanding], but he’s always like that, to be honest!” Henderson told the official site.

“You do take him for a granted a little bit. With the saves that he makes, he makes them look so easy, but there was a couple of big moments in the second half that he sort of dug us out and kept us in the game.

“So, a massive performance from him and ultimately he gets us the three points.”

The Reds sit nine points behind Manchester City at the top of the table with a game in hand. They’ve also maintained their one point lead over Chelsea in third place.

Meanwhile, as players trickle back from the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool don’t play in the Premier League again until they face Leicester City on February 10th.