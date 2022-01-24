Liverpool’s 3-1 Victory Over Crystal Palace Was Thanks to Alisson Becker

In the end, Liverpool won their game against Crystal Palace on Sunday 3-1, and if you’d only watched the first half of the match that’s a margin that would have seemed fair and right. If you’d watched the second half, though, it might seem a little lucky.

A little lucky because despite being down a pair of goals at the half, Palace came out firing in the second and without a standout performance by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, the Reds likely would have dropped points on the day.

“With the saves that he makes, he makes them look so easy,” captain Jordan Henderson noted. “But there was a couple of big moments in the second half that he kept us in the game. So, a massive performance from him and ultimately he gets us the three points.”

The full three points seemed especially important on a weekend that saw presumptive title winners Manchester City, with their unlimited financial backing as the sportswashing public relations wing of a human rights abusing petrostate, drop points.

Before the round, City’s lead at the top of the table had tipped into double digits. Now, it stands at a still daunting nine—but Liverpool do have a game in hand and a game against Man City still to play this season which could cut that gap.

“There is still a long way to go,” Henderson added. “We know City have a big lead and are a fantastic side so it’s just about concentrating on ourselves and what we can do. We want to keep winning games and see where we are at come the end of the season.”