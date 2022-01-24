Oxlade-Chamberlain Talks About Alisson and the Crystal Palace Victory

The 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace this weekend was yet another shaky victory, with Patrick Viera’s side making the win much harder than the scoreline suggests. For Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, who just came back from an ankle injury in Liverpool’s last game against Brentford, scoring another goal was just one of the many things to celebrate in this game.

“We started really well, the first 35 minutes we were playing some nice stuff,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club’s website after the match. “We were pressing really well, winning the ball back really well, our football was good, it was flowing and we went 2-0 up. I think we then took our foot off the gas a little bit and maybe started forcing things rather than playing the simple passes. Then we made some sloppy mistakes which gave them some big chances that [Alisson] had to save us from. That obviously gives them a bit more confidence and I think they came back into the game a bit. The manager wasn’t happy at half-time with that and we went out there second half just knowing we needed to be a bit more dogged. I think when they pulled it back to 2-1, that was a bit of a test of character for us then, to make sure that we saw it out. It wasn’t pretty second half, but obviously in the end it was good enough and sometimes you have to win like that.”

Alisson (whose middle name is Ramses. Did everyone else already know this? What a great middle name.) kept the Reds in the game in the second half.

“Sometimes you get a bit complacent with expecting [Alisson] to make those sort of saves. But he is world-class and moments like that win you games. You do sometimes get used to him doing it and you can’t take that for granted, it’s unbelievable. But it’s more disappointing from us because of the way we had the game at that point and had it fairly under control, to then have to rely on him and put him under that pressure to pull off those saves - it’s a bit sloppy from us and we weren’t happy with that. But it’s great to have him behind you in case you do [need him], and he saved us there today and was definitely a massive part of the three points. He’s brilliant and he keeps doing it so long may it continue.”