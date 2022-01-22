Klopp on Curtis Jones: “I’m One Of His Biggest Fans”

Despite a truncated season due to injuries and Covid, Curtis Jones has still continued to impress this season. Though he’s not yet 21-years-old, Jurgen Klopp has nothing but praise for the youngster’s performances and potential.

On Thursday, Curtis was involved in Liverpool’s big semi-final second leg win against Arsenal that booked them a ticket to Wembley for the final.

“Yes, Curtis was really good the last two games. I know him for a long time now and I am one of his biggest fans,” said Klopp.

“From when I first saw him I can remember the talent group training at Melwood on a side pitch and I looked out of my office and saw him and it was ‘Ooof. Wow’. The next question was ‘How old is he?’ I think he was 15 at the time but was already clearly a massive talent.

“Talents need to work and he is doing that work and talents need to learn the game and he is doing that every day. Sometimes they need a push and Curtis looks like he is that guy – not that he is not concentrating. It is a proper response and if his response is like this then absolutely fine.”

Jones, though not yet one of Klopp’s automatic starters, has nonetheless played a big role in the team’s success over the last few seasons. Injuries, Covid, and the African Cup of Nations have necessitated heavy rotation in the squad. Jones has risen to the challenge.

Though clearly not yet the finished product, watching the young Scouser continue to improve has been a particular highlight for many Liverpool fans, and also, it seems, for Klopp as well.