Diogo Jota: “Heading to Wembley is a Nice Achievement”

Diogo Jota put on a Man-of-the-Match-worthy performance against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, and his spirits are flying as Liverpool head to Wembley to face Chelsea in the cup final next month.

“Especially after that first leg, we knew we could have done better so we came here tonight to do the job and great game. I think they didn’t have a lot of chances, we scored ours. The atmosphere was great, so heading to Wembley is a nice achievement”, said Jota, speaking liverpoolfc.com.

Arsenal’s initial pressure had to be countered by Liverpool but eventually Jurgen Klopp’s squad gained control of the game.

“I think obviously playing at home they wanted to reach the final as well so they started with everything, pressing, but it is what it is”, said Jota.

“After that you always concede a bit more space, you are not as fresh as in the beginning – and we took advantage of that. I think in the end we did a great thing here today.”

And heading to Wembley to play for a trophy made this win even better.

“It’s incredible. I played there in the semi-final with Wolves once and I know how special it is to play there, but this time it’s a proper final with a trophy to play for, so when the time arrives we go with everything to win it”, he added.