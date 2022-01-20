Tributes to Peter Robinson Pour In

Tributes from the extended Liverpool FC family have poured in after the club announced the passing of former club secretary and chief executive Peter Robinson.

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Known affectionately as PBR, Robinson worked in tandem with club chairman John Smith during his time at the club, allowing managers like the revolutionary Bill Shankly to focus on the football side of things. Robinson would eventually become chief executive in 1992.

Peter Robinson was the focal point in the development of Liverpool FC. He made decisions that shaped the Club and we simply wouldn’t have enjoyed as many successes without his massive influence.

PBR - Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, you’ll be sorely missed.

Kenny

Such sad news about the passing of Peter Robinson ,he was a behind the scenes legend in how he run our club. Every UK team sought his advice about all things Euro football RIP Peter

Commercially, Robinson was considered to be ahead of his time. He was the driving force behind Liverpool’s first shirt sponsorship deal with Hitachi, one of the more recognisable kits in the late 70s. He was also one of the leading executives who agreed to the breakaway formation of the Premier League in 1992.

One of the most important figures in @LFC success over many years. RIP PBR.

In terms of major footballing decisions, Peter Robinson was also pivotal in establishing the ‘boot room’ tradition of promoting managers from within the club. The lineage of the unofficial club institution goes from Bill Shankly to Bob Paisley in 1974, to Joe Fagan in 1983. Kenny Dalglish was then appointed in 1985, with Roy Evans the last disciple to be promoted in 1994. His last appointment for the role of manager was made in 1998 with Gerard Houllier.

#LFC won 29 major trophies whilst Peter was pulling the strings upstairs.



#LFC won 29 major trophies whilst Peter was pulling the strings upstairs.

RIP Peter Robinson #YNWA

He will be missed. You’ll never walk alone, Peter.