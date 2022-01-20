 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tributes to Peter Robinson Pour In

The executive was a key figure in the club’s success, with a hand in key appointments and signings from 1965 to 2000.

By dxtehsecks
Kenny Dalglish Photo by Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Tributes from the extended Liverpool FC family have poured in after the club announced the passing of former club secretary and chief executive Peter Robinson.

Known affectionately as PBR, Robinson worked in tandem with club chairman John Smith during his time at the club, allowing managers like the revolutionary Bill Shankly to focus on the football side of things. Robinson would eventually become chief executive in 1992.

Commercially, Robinson was considered to be ahead of his time. He was the driving force behind Liverpool’s first shirt sponsorship deal with Hitachi, one of the more recognisable kits in the late 70s. He was also one of the leading executives who agreed to the breakaway formation of the Premier League in 1992.

In terms of major footballing decisions, Peter Robinson was also pivotal in establishing the ‘boot room’ tradition of promoting managers from within the club. The lineage of the unofficial club institution goes from Bill Shankly to Bob Paisley in 1974, to Joe Fagan in 1983. Kenny Dalglish was then appointed in 1985, with Roy Evans the last disciple to be promoted in 1994. His last appointment for the role of manager was made in 1998 with Gerard Houllier.

He will be missed. You’ll never walk alone, Peter.

