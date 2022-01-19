Kaide Gordon on Support from ‘Robbo and Hendo’, His First Goal, and Being Motivated by Mohamed Salah

17-year old Kaide Gordon became Liverpool’s second youngest goalscorer recently, and he spoke about his first senior season in his first ever interview.

On his first senior goal, against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup:

“I didn’t really know how to celebrate because it was to make it 1-1 in the game, so I was in two minds. “I thought, ‘It’s my first goal but it’s [only] 1-1’ so I thought, ‘Just get back in’ but it was really good. After the game, everybody, my family, were really happy for me and I really enjoyed it. “Everyone was there: my mum, my brothers, my uncles… everyone was at the game. They were really proud. “To be fair, I didn’t know if it went in or not because someone was in front of me so I had to look back to see if it went in… but as soon as I realised it had, I was really happy.”

On his first Premier League appearance against Brentford:

“Yeah, it was really a big moment for me,. My first Premier League game, 10 minutes, and so I wanted to show what I can do. “Robbo and Hendo had a big influence… as soon as I came on the pitch, they were encouraging me, telling me to stay focused, do what you’ve got to do, that’s why you’re here.”

On training with Mohamed Salah: