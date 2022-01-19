Pep Lijnders on Harvey Elliott: “He Didn’t Lose His Football Brain!”

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders addressed the return of teenage wonder Harvey Elliott after a major injury at the start of this season: “Let me say it like this, he didn’t lose his football brain!” said Lijnders.

“He shows immediately what he’s about. It would be a crime if you would not play him if he trains like this, but we know it’s just the start of his start with the team training. He needs time and we go step by step, of course.

“Some players they never knock on the door, they run through it – and he’s one of them.”

He also spoke about centre-half Nathaniel Phillips who is back in training after a cheekbone injury picked up in the Champions League game against AC Milan.

“He has the talent to clear a ball with his head from the goalline on the floor – it’s unbelievable!” said Lijnders.

“He trains really well and we’re really happy that he’s with us. There’s a lot of speculation, a lot of discussion around him but he’s a super centre-half and he proved that every time when he had to play for us. He was and is an important player for our squad.”