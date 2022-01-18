Alisson Understudy Kelleher Trying to Learn All He Can From Liverpool Star

Having the best goalkeeper in the world ahead of you on the depth chart might seem like it would be daunting for a young shot stopper, given that it makes any path to the starting job appear near impossible.

Liverpool’s second choice goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, though, says that the chance to train with and learn from Brazilian man Alisson Becker day in and day out more than makes up for any of that.

“It’s the best to train with him every day,” Kelleher said. “To bring your standards and levels up by just watching him, the techniques he uses and how calm he is in all situations. His positioning is very good.

“He makes saves that other goalkeepers would make look difficult, but he makes them look very easy when it’s actually a great save. His handling is very good, catching balls that other keepers would parry away.”

Alisson’s need for minutes after a Covid layoff meant he took over for Kelleher last week against Arsenal in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final, but Kelleher should come back in for leg two this Thursday.

“If I ever do need to speak to him about anything he would always help me,” the Republic of Ireland stopper added. “It’s a great environment to learn and improve in with such experienced coaches and goalies.”