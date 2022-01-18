Diogo Jota: “I Try To Adapt To Whatever Is Required”

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has blended in seamlessly with Jurgen Klopp’s front line, and a lot of that can be credited to his willingness to adapt.

“I always try to do what the manager asks me to do,” said Jota in the official Liverpool matchday programme. “At Wolves we sometimes played with three up front and I was on the left, because we had a proper main striker in Raul (Jimenez).

“When we played with two, I was up front. So it depends on what the manager asks me to do. I try to adapt and I think that’s one of my main characteristics. I don’t force anyone to adapt to me - I try to adapt to whatever is required and do my best.

“Maybe some people will say I’m not a proper false nine or I’m not a nine, whereas some others may like it. But whenever I’m on the pitch I aim to get goals and get the team reaching the opponent’s goal. That’s what I try to do.”

Despite Liverpool’s win against Brentford, there is a gulf in points with current league toppers Manchester City. But Jota believes that Liverpool is still in the title race.

“At the moment City are already with a proper gap, let’s say it like that, so it’s up to us to try to close that gap”, he said.

“Of course, in the league game at Chelsea we matched each other and if Manchester City were watching they would have been happy with that outcome as we both lost points. But we just have to keep going and try to close that advantage.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we will be doing our very best so I think we will be able to take it until the very end of the season and I hope that’s what happens.”