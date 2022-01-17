Robertson: “The Second Half Was a Really Good Performance”

The 3-0 win against Brentford today (especially with the memory of the 3-3 draw against the team last September) settled some demons for the team. The game started off tense and not exactly promising, but picked up at the 44th minute when Fabinho netted a header. For Andy Robertson, the second half performance on the back of that Fabinho goal made all the difference.

“Yeah, of course, playing against a team that are really good defensively – five at the back, three kind of big centre-backs, a dogged midfield and two really good strikers,” Robertson said in his post-match analysis. “So we knew it was going to be tough, we knew we had to be patient and it was just trying to get that breakthrough. It was obviously a frustrating night on Thursday, I think everyone felt it in here. You could sense the fans just wanted the first goal to maybe relax them but we had to stick to what we’d trained, what we’d planned and luckily we got the breakthrough just before half-time. And I think the second half was a really good performance.”

When asked about the title race as it stands, Robertson added:

“We can’t focus on Man City. Man City are one of the best teams in Premier League history and they’ve shown that especially over the last six or seven weeks, they’ve just been winning 1-0s, 2-1s and just been doing enough to win games. That’s what wins you championships. Maybe we’ve struggled a little bit at that recently, giving away leads and things like that. But all we can do is focus on ourselves, focus on each game we play and try to, if they do slip up, we have to be ready to close the gap.”