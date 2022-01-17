Klopp Talk: “Winning is Good for Confidence”

This weekend’s game started rougher than it ended, much to the delight of everyone cheering the Reds on. Liverpool defeated Brentford 3-0 off of goals from Fabinho, Takumi Minamino (whose birthday it was), and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered an injury towards the end of the game which put a damper on the result, but the boss was still extremely pleased with the results.

“Winning is good for confidence, definitely,” he said. “I don’t think we struggled confidence-wise. We can pretty much cut off the public noise, so what’s happening around. We knew against Arsenal what was not right but what the world out there makes of it then in the moment, so like just putting the finger on the obvious thing that a couple of players are not here – world-class players, by the way. We knew that, so we didn’t have to read it and we could do our own thing. And that’s what we did.”

There’s some discussion about whether or not the title race is over and whether or not the fact that it’s over says anything about money in the league, but for Klopp, there’s something to be said for how utterly bizarre everything is at this point.

“We don’t have to convince anybody outside to believe. If they want to believe, they can believe. I think people are with us, they want to enjoy the ride, they are ready to go for as much as we can. This is not the situation to talk about a title fight obviously. I’m not sure how many points are in it now – it’s 11, one game in hand? In a normal world, nothing happens anymore – but what is normal nowadays? We try to do our part. With the rest, we have nothing to do.”

So there you go. Nothing’s normal. We may as well go ahead and win the season.