“I Expect A Fight”, Says Jurgen Klopp About Brentford

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against newcomers Brentford, Jurgen Klopp praised their season so far.

“I expect a fight”, he said. “They have a specific way to play, especially against us. We have to be alert, ready. They will probably be direct. They are playing a brilliant first season in the PL, absolutely impressive.”

Liverpool had a less than ideal result against Arsenal in the League Cup, and Klopp hopes to move on from that quickly.

“We are here to find solutions. Last night we were not perfect, true, but maybe in the next game we will be closer to our usual standard. This is our period now, let’s get through it together”, he said.

Discussing the potential squad to line up against Brentford on Sunday, he indicated that there are “no real injuries” so far, and thus there would be no changes to the squad that faced Arsenal.

“We got knocks last night: Robbo got a knock, Virg got a knock, Millie got a knock, but last night directly after the game, the medical department told me all will be fine, but there is a night between then and now so we will see that”, he clarified.

“But no ‘injuries’ so far, so it means same squad available like for the game last night.”