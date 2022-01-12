Jürgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Contract Negotiations “In a Good Place”

With the 2021-22 season about half way through, one of the biggest Liverpool stories remains Mohamed Salah’s as yet unresolved contract negotiations. The Egyptian superstar now down to just 18 months to run on his current deal, which runs until summer 2023.

This week, an interview with GQ magazine put that long-simmering story back on the front burner for Liverpool and the club’s fans, and as a result manager Jürgen Klopp was forced to field questions about Salah’s contract situation when he met with the media today.

“Nothing unexpected,” was Klopp’s response when asked about Salah’s recent interview. “We know that Mo wants to stay, we want Mo to stay, so that’s the point where we are but these things they take time and I cannot change that but I think it’s all in a good place.

“I’m very positive about it. I’m pretty sure the fans are not as nervous as [the media] are they know the club and I think there are enough reasons to feel positive but until it is done we cannot say anything about it but there have been good conversations that’s all I can say.”

The Liverpool boss has sounded positive any time he’s been asked about the situation, and between his comments and Salah’s it seems safe to assume everyone involved still feels positive about a deal being struck. Still, even for some fans it will be hard not to worry.

That’s because if we do reach the end of the season and Salah doesn’t have a new deal, with just a year before his current contract expires there will be difficult questions for both player and club to answer when faced with the risk of him departing on a free in 2023.

Still, there remains a little bit of time left between now and that point, and if Klopp maintains that the situation is “in a good place” then we’ll all have to take the Liverpool manager at face value on the matter and hope that Salah’s new deal is forthcoming.