Roberto Firmino Back in Training Following Hamstring Injury

The Liverpool forward took part in training today but is likely still a little bit away from returning to action.

By Noel Chomyn
/ new
Liverpool Training Session Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

When Roberto Firmino had to be replaced after just 33 minutes of action against Atletico Madrid at the start of November, manager Jürgen Klopp described the injury as “not good” and warned that the Brazilian could face a length spell on the sidelines.

Today, a little more than a month later, the forward returned to training with his teammates for the first time, providing a boost for Klopp with Africa Cup of Nations looming in January—and with it the loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané for a month.

Liverpool Training Session
Firmino in training on December 9th.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, it’s unlikely Firmino will be ready for this Saturday and Aston Villa, with Klopp saying he was still “a couple of weeks” away from a return at the end of November, meaning a mid-week bench appearance against Newcastle would be more likely.

Failing that, Liverpool’s next game comes on Sunday, December 19th against Tottenham before they finish out the calendar year with a League Cup quarter final against Leicester and league matches against Leeds, Leicester again, and Chelsea

In other injury news—or perhaps non-news—Harvey Elliott continues to work on his recovery with a return to training some time in the new year still the target, while Curtis Jones remains absent following an eye injury in training last month.

