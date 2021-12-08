Nat Phillips on Moment of Magic Against AC Milan: “Thankfully It Paid Off”

Last season, with Liverpool struggling through an unprecedented defensive injury crisis, Nat Phillips was key to salvaging their season and helping them to earn a top four finish and qualification for this season’s Champions League.

On Tuesday night he got something of a reward for his efforts, a start at the San Siro against AC Milan in the final group stage game. He acquitted himself more than adequately, putting in a solid defensive shift as the Reds eased to a 2-1 victory.

When it comes to Phillips’ performance, though, all that everyone wants to talk about in its aftermath is his second half drag-back and turn in his own box to escape pressure from AC Milan duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie.

“I’ll have to watch it back when I get chance,” Phillips said after the match when asked about the moment. “There was no real thought process behind it, to be honest. It was one of those things, just instinct, and thankfully it paid off.”

Phillips, also known as the Bolton Baresi, Merseyside Maldini, or North-West Nesta added he’d have to grab the gif of the incident so he can send it to everyone. Which is a good prompt for us to include it here for anyone who missed it.

Nat Phillips owns the San Siropic.twitter.com/7qE7XRXRAd — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 7, 2021

“I loved it and it’s an amazing stadium,” Phillips added of the chance to play in the San Siro. “AC Milan are a great side historically and a side I grew up watching in the Champions League, who had great players playing for them.

“Tonight it was tough against Ibrahimovic, someone who has been at the top throughout most of his career, and I enjoyed every minute of it. And especially that we came away with the three points and the performance we put in.”