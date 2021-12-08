Divock Origi: It Was A Beautiful Night”

UEFA’s Player of the Match from last night, Divock Origi, scored the final goal that gave Liverpool a 2-1 win over AC Milan to complete a perfect record in the Champions League group stage this year. His reaction conveyed his joy at featuring for Liverpool at the historic San Siro stadium, and helping the team win.

“It was a beautiful night. We enjoyed it”, said Origi.

“I think as a team we played very well. We all wanted to play our best game, playing in San Siro – a beautiful stadium, a historical stadium – against a very strong team. That’s what we live for.

“We tried to give our best and, in the end, being able to win 2-1, for us is the best thing.”

He was named in the starting lineup by Jurgen Klopp, following a last-minute goal over the weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

“Being on the pitch, for me is an honour, it’s a joy. It’s something I love so much.

“Being able to express yourself on the highest level in the Champions League is what you work so hard for. Today, being able to score and help the team, it’s a very nice feeling.”

Liverpool are currently the first and only English team to win all games in the Champions League group stage.