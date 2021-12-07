Matip and Liverpool Want Perfect 6-0 Record in Champions League Group of Death

Liverpool secured first place in their Champions League group after just four games and head into their final match in what was universally regarded as this season’s group of death having earned a perfect 5-0 record.

There’s nothing left to play for bar pride and a perfect 6-0 record, and most expect Jürgen Klopp to rotate extensively. That doesn’t mean the Reds—including players who might well end up rested—aren’t targeting another win.

“Every game we play we want to win,” said centre half Joël Matip ahead of kickoff “That’s our attitude. When we saw the group, everybody was thinking it was a tough group, but we did it quite well and are now in a comfortable position.

“It would be great [to win all six games], plus we go there to win, but you never know what will happen. We have a positive attitude and it doesn’t matter what will come afterwards, but there are three points to get.”

In their last Champions League game, having already secured first place, there was some rotation and the Reds understandably looked just shy of their usual sharpness but in the end they still managed to ease to a 2-0 victory over Porto.

Meanwhile, while they’re safe in first, opponents Milan as well as Porto and Atletico Madrid all have a shot at second in the group with just one point separating the three European heavyweights heading into the final round.

“Theywill put everything in to get the second spot,” Matip added. “They will for sure not give us an easy game—they play at home, so they will give everything. We have to be prepared for a proper fight and for an intense 90 minutes.”