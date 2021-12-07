Klopp on Salah Contract: These Things Take Time

Every day without a new contract for Mohamed Salah in the books it gets harder to remain patient. This is especially true as the Egyptian star continues to dazzle with his performances on the pitch. Recently it was a brace against Everton that got fans’ chins wagging about the issue of Salah’s contract extension.

Salah has recently talked about wanting to stay on Merseyside. Whether that is a negotiating tactic, the truth, or some combination of both from the Liverpool star remains to be seen.

However, due to his comments, Klopp was once again asked about progress in the press conference ahead of the team’s Champions League game against AC Milan.

“We are talking,” Klopp insisted. “Extending a contract with a player like Mo is not a thing you do and you meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement. That’s completely normal. There’s really nothing else to say about [it].

“Mo speaks about it when he gets asked about it. I can only say a few things because all the rest is not for the public obviously. But I’m not sure if he gave the interview in English or if it got translated from Arabic into English, that is a massive issue, how we saw in the last few days again – really a lot of things can happen when somebody tries to do that.”

The extended run of stellar performances this season puts the club at a slight disadvantage at the deal table.

The hurtle will be whether Salah and his team can convince the club to break their wage structure for a 30-year-old player. It will be a tough sell, but Salah is going about it the smart way and making his case on the pitch for the whole world to see.