Klopp Talk: “We Have to Rotate and We Will Rotate”

With Liverpool winning their Champions League group after just four games, there was expectations for rotation in game five against FC Porto. In the end, though, while there were some changes it was still a strong side.

Now, the question is how many first team regulars will face AC Milan in the final group game given there’s only pride and prize money left to play for, and manager Jürgen Klopp is again saying there will be at least some changes.

“We have to rotate and we will rotate, that’s clear,” Klopp stated at his pre-match press conference. “The medical department would smash me if we played the same side again and we know that we will make changes.

“But it’s always like this—when you get fresh legs in you can play a higher energy game and have a better game—and I cannot change everyone. We need to still have players on the pitch and the players all understand this.”

Liverpool started an unchanged side against Wolves over the weekend following their mid-week league match against Everton. Next up domestically, Aston Villa and new manager Steven Gerrard head to Anfield on Saturday.

Few would complain if Klopp named an entirely changed side, but between his words and past selections it’s likely a few will keep their places. It will be interesting to see which do—and if they can start again on the weekend.

“We want to field the best possible squad for the situation we’re in,” he added “We’ve played five games in the last 14 days which is a lot and after the Milan game we play a similar amount of games in a similar amount of time.”