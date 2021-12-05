Divock Origi: “Keep Believing, Keep Going”

What can be said about Divock Origi that hasn’t already been said in the past 24 hours: cult hero, deserver of a statue at Anfield, saver of the day. He spoke to liverpoolfc.com about the very, very important goal he scored yesterday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“It was a huge win for us. We wanted to keep the momentum going”, he said.

“We know that today is going to be a hard game defensively, as well as offensively. They were well organised but in the end we found the solution and that’s what we do it for.”

Origi has had little game time over the past few years owing to a crowded front line - led by the sensational trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Bobby Firmino. But his patience and belief has paid off time and again.

“I think that ties in with the values of the club – keep believing, keep going.

“In the end you can only control the moment you are in and just try to make the right play every time again, even if you fail again and again. In the end, we are happy that we got the goal, even though it was a bit late. We enjoyed it.”

And he reiterated his commitment to Jurgen Klopp’s collective.

“Winning games is all you work for. We try to work on the details during the week and we’re together the whole season to try to get wins, obviously play well.

“In the end, getting that win, getting that goal is the best feeling and it keeps us also going [with] the momentum. Very happy.”