Klopp On Origi Heroics: “He Is Great In These Moments”

Divock Origi rescued three points for Liverpool against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday night. After 93 minutes of frustration and missed chances, it looked like the Reds were resigned to leaving the Molineux Stadium with a single point. Then, Origi added to his legend by firing his side ahead in the 94th minute.

Manager Jürgen Klopp was understandably elated in his post-match press conference.

“We had to keep going and, yeah, Divock Origi, the legend, came and finished it off for us. I love it!” exclaimed Klopp.

Klopp was highly complimentary of the Belgian striker, noting that it’s difficult for him to get in the team because of the talent around him, but also noting that he often takes advantage of the few opportunities he does get.

“He is an incredible finisher and if we don’t know it at Liverpool then who should know it? We saw that so often,” said Klopp.

“It is difficult to get 500 minutes a week in the team because of the players we have. But Divock Origi is an incredible football player. He is great in these moments.”

The German manager also explained why Origi is perfectly suited to coming on as a substitute and why he was the right choice to enter the match as an offensive reinforcement.

“He doesn’t need a lot of run-up, he doesn’t need a lot of time to get into a game, especially not in this game today. It was his game, he could be Divock Origi 100%. In and around the box, use your body, use your technique, finish the situations off.

“He was unlucky with the ball before, he was involved in a lot of good moments and was a threat before he scored. This kind of goal we see plenty of times in training. Winning in the 95th minute is great but when Div scores the goal it makes it even better.”

Origi has been the subject of a fair bit of transfer speculation over the last few transfer windows due to his limited playing time, but it’s never sounded like the player himself was keen on leaving Liverpool, something Klopp is very thankful for.

“If I would be in another club I would go for him,” said the Liverpool boss. “I thought that would happen because he didn’t have fantastic game time. But I cannot believe if you don’t play for Liverpool, you cannot be good. This team is outstanding, and if you are here and are number 12 or 13 or 14, you are outstanding.

“I am very happy he is still here! I didn’t expect it to happen but I wouldn’t have been surprised (had he left).”