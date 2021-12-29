 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Klopp Talk: Leicester City Win “Well Deserved”

Jurgen Klopp believed his team deserved to lose against Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

By epicskyline
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It appeared that Liverpool’s penalty luck against Leicester City wore out after their penalty shoot-out win last week in the League Cup. When the Reds once against faced Leicester, Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in the first half that proved to be pivotal in their 1-0 loss. At least the narrative has a sense of irony.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp gave his honest opinion of his team’s performance.

“I think we started OK,” he said. “I didn’t like 100 per cent the intensity even in the beginning, but sometimes you have starts like this. But then we lost rhythm and never found it really back. At least we had moments where we could have played much better.”

As for Leicester, Klopp was a gracious loser.

“In the end, what I told everybody who was responsible for the Leicester performance tonight: well deserved,” he praised. “The story is actually nice – one of the guys who was constantly talking about we should not play the 26th and 28th plays only on the 28th and is losing against the team who plays on the 26th and 28th. Funny story, I know. So I really think in a really strange game from our side, they deserved the three points.”

The last match of 2021 did not cap off the year the way that the team would have hoped, but it’s a fitting end to a tumultuous rollercoaster of a calendar year for the Reds.

In This Stream

Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Leicester City vs. Liverpool

View all 12 stories

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...