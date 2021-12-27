Tyler Morton: “ I like to think I can do a bit of everything”

The boss has already weighed in on how much he values Tyler Morton (“pretty impressive”) and the player has been showing a great deal of potential. Liverpool Echo sat down with Morton this weekend and spoke to him about how his season has been going.

“I feel like that Norwich game changed the whole dynamic of where I was playing,” Morton said. “I was playing for the U23s regularly and training with the first team every now and then, but the boss was kind enough to give me a chance and I’ve impressed.

“I was confident on the ball at Norwich and I’ve always played like that. I’ve never changed, no matter where I’ve been, and I feel like I was just waiting for that chance to show off what I can do and burst on to the scene out of nowhere.”

“That was a very, very good night for myself,” Morton added. “I’d thought to myself at the start of the season that if I was going to get my chance it would be in a Carabao Cup game. So I realised I needed to focus, to be 100% on it, because if I was selected at Preston it would be my first start in front of the fans and in front of the gaffer, so I really needed to impress and show my abilities.”

The midfielder took on a more defensive position against Norwich and is eager to show his strengths in new positions.

“I thought it took me a while to get into the game, to be honest, I played quite safe - get the ball, give it on - but when I got into the game I was able to showcase my long-range passing.”

“I’m not just a playmaker. I like to think I can do a bit of everything.”