Liverpool Players Get In The Christmas Spirit

With their game against Leicester City on Boxing Day postponed, Liverpool’s players got a little extra time to spend with their families and friends for the Christmas holiday. Many of the players took to social media to give a little glimpse into their holiday celebrations.

Fabinho and Rebecca Tavares showed off their matching pants in what looks like the lobby by the elevators. The polar bears help give scale of how tall and lanky Fabinho truly is. Lighthouse indeed.

Diogo Jota, meanwhile, set an entire holiday scene with his partner and their child. Their kid looks ready to pounce on any ball that happens to enter the box and tuck it into the back of the net.

Liverpool’s captain, Jordan Brian Henderson, proved that even while at home, he’s making sure his squad is putting in their best performances.

Mohamed Salah and his family may not celebrate the religious aspects of Christmas, but they definitely embraced the all-important matching pajamas portion of the holiday.

Several other players made sure to show off the gifts they received. James Milner led the way, showing off his very functional coasters.

Four new coasters and some anti-wrinkle eye cream…Christmases don’t come much better. Happy Christmas everyone #santaknowsmesowell#heavyshloersession pic.twitter.com/P4CJ1pmSvQ — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 25, 2021

Kostas Tsimikas showed just how hard he is working on his fluency in the local language, asking for and receiving a book on learning Scouse.

Virgil van Dijk also reminded people that the best Christmas gift was, well, Virgil van Dijk.