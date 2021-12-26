Alisson’s Verdict On Liverpool’s First Half: “So Far, Really Good”

Despite some pre-season hand-wringing about a lack of purchases during the summer transfer window leaving the squad thin and a few stumbles along the way, the 2021 portion of Liverpool’s 21-22 campaign has gone extremely well.

They sit second in the Premier League, just three points behind leaders Manchester City, they’ve advanced to the semi-final of the League Cup, and they were perfect with six wins from six matches in their Champions League “Group of Death.”

LFC’s goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, has had a season that mirrors the club’s. While he’s made a few uncharacteristic mistakes, he has largely been in superb form, saving more points than any mistakes have cost.

This week, the Brazilian shot-stopper spoke with the Liverpool FC website to give his take on the season thus far.

“So far really good. I believe we are doing a great job here, all the team good performances,” said Alisson.

The squad has largely gotten the results they’ve needed despite some hurdles, but Alisson believes they still have room to improve.

“This period of the season is a really intense period and it’s really a mentality game. It’s really tough, physically speaking, but I believe that we are doing really well with these situations, having the results that we need. But we still have a lot of things to improve, to keep improving through the season but I’m happy about what we did so far.”

Alisson also spoke about how tough the busy holiday period can be, and how important it is to grind out results even on short turnarounds

“Yeah, it’s a really intense moment now and everybody knows how important this moment is for the rest of the season. Can you keep consistency? Can you keep winning these short games that we have, in terms of intervals between each other?”

With the top of the table so tight, it’s crucial to pick up every point possible, so it’s important to not get caught looking too far ahead.

“So it’s really important for us if you look at the table, but we cannot change our focus, we just need to be focused on the next challenge, playing game by game. This is what we’ll do and think on the next challenge.”