Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon Have “Bags of Potential”, Says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Speaking on the Premier League’s Uncut show, Trent Alexander-Arnold was asked which Liverpool players would be highest rated on FIFA in five years’ time.

“Of who’s in and around the first team now, I would say Harvey [Elliott],” he said.

“But if it’s someone who’s academy-based, then I’d say Kaide [Gordon]. Both have got massive, massive bags of potential.”

Elliott in particular had opportunities to display his exceptional talents this season, till a horrific injury placed him on the sidelines for many months.

Alexander-Arnold also expressed admiration for two rival Premier League players: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur.

“De Bruyne, because I admire him a lot,” he said.

“As a player, his vision, his technique, his accuracy. Outstanding player, the assists and chances he creates are frightening.

“Son, again, an outstanding player. The speed, finishing, composure.”

De Bruyne is said to have been a Liverpool supporter in his youth, and Son has often been observed to be a “typical Jurgen Klopp” player. Both would have been dream signings for Liverpool perhaps a couple of years ago. But Elliott and Gordon have plenty of time on their side to cement themselves as future Liverpool legends.