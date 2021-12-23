Official: Liverpool vs. Leeds Postponed Due to Covid-19

Liverpool and Leeds United were set to face off at Anfield in three days in one of the Premier League’s slate of busy Boxing Day matches. That game has now been postponed due to the spread of Covid at Leeds leaving them in a situation where they would be unable to field a squad.

In addition to the match postponement, Marcelo Bielsa’s side won’t be training in the coming days as Leeds’ training grounds have been shuttered due to the outbreak. At the moment, there are no details on the numbers involved in it or on the vaccination status of Leeds’ squad.

Liverpool continue to carry four positive cases, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara currently in isolation after missing the last two games. Manager Jürgen Klopp has previously stated that his entire squad is fully vaccinated and, when eligible, boostered.

The current wave of Covid is being driven in England as elsewhere in the world by the more transmissible and vaccine-resistant Omicron variant. However, data so far suggests that vaccination remains highly effective at reducing the risk of serious symptoms, hospitalization, and death.

As a result of the postponement of the Leeds game, Liverpool’s next match will be in the Premier League against Leicester City on December 28th. Leeds’ next game, also set for the 28th and as yet not officially postponed, would be against Aston Villa.