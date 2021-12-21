Mohamed Salah Named Fans’ Footballer of the Year For 2021

For the second year running, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has won The Mirror’s Fans’ Footballer of the Year award. This is unsurprising to anyone familiar with the Egyptian’s overwhelming popularity and support. In his time with Liverpool, he’s taken home plenty of individual awards, along with the team trophies that he’s helped the Reds take back to Anfield.

You can find the full top 20 list on the site here.

When told about his teammate’s win in the poll, Andy Robertson sang his praises.

“Everyone can see it. He’s world class,” Robertson said. “Right now he’s the best in the world. His consistency is incredible, and for us long may that continue. Individual awards come his way because of the performances he puts in.

“He’s a special player, we’ve got a lot of them but Mo’s obviously grabbing the headlines this season, and rightly so with the goals he’s scored and the performances he’s put in.”

Salah is ending 2021 as impressively as he began it. He already has 22 goals in all competitions this season, with no signs of slowing down. Every match performance makes it harder for Liverpool to justify letting him run out his contract. The team is really going to miss him and Sadio Mane when they head off to participate in the African Cup of Nations.