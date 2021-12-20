Thiago: “I Always Want More”

Thiago Alcantara is the fourth Liverpool player to return a suspected positive COVID-19 test, after Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones. The game this weekend was somehow not cancelled despite the escalating number of cases, and instead ended with farcical refereeing and a draw. While Thiago missed this particular fixture, he’ll be looking forward to his (hopefully swift) recovery and return.

“I’m the type of person that I always want more and more,” the Spanish international told the club’s website this weekend. “I’m never happy enough with my performance, I always want more.”

“For sure I came to a club like Liverpool to try to win all games, play all games, and if it’s in the starting XI, much better.”

“I was already settled with the team last season but now, for sure, with the crowd again and with a bit more of a normal situation in our daily routine, so it is much more as it was during my life,” he added. “Now we are in a strange period but at the same time we just have to adapt to the situation and try to get through it as best we can.”

Per the club’s latest, Thiago is in isolation for now.

“The midfielder is now isolating and will play no part in the encounter in London,” the club’s statement said. “All of the Reds’ first-team squad and staff have been tested for Covid-19 on Saturday as well as this morning, with no further positive cases detected, which includes Henderson.”