Liverpool Domination of Everton a Reaction to Last Season Says Robertson

On Wednesday evening, Liverpool headed across Stanley Park and handed local rivals Everton a quite embarrassing defeat as the rampant Reds running out dominant 4-1 victors over the entirely overmatched Blues.

It was, at least according to manager Jürgen Klopp, their best performance at Everton since he took charge. And according to fullback Andy Robertson, it was also a response to last season’s difficult match at Goodison.

“Last season was a blow in more ways than one,” Robertson said of their last visit to their rivals’ stadium that saw the Reds drop two points and more importantly robbed them Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season.

“So it was important that we tried to put that right this season. We only put one point on the board against them last season and we’ve already got three. It was important that we went out and tried to play our football.”

Next up for the Reds is a visit to resurgent Wolverhampton, up to sixth in the table after a difficult start to the season, followed by a visit to Milan in the Champions League before returning home to face Aston Villa.

Two games a week follow through the end of the year as the fixtures pile up over the holiday period, and the Reds will need to keep racking up points to keep pace with Chelsea and Man City in the title race.

“I’d love to say to the supporters we are going to score four goals in every game but sometimes we are going to need to win ugly,” Robertson added, “We’re going to need to win 1-0, 2-1, whatever it may be.

“The lads have done that this season. We are 14 games in now and we have still got a long way to go but we are in the hunt, we are still pushing and it’s important that we stay where we are and keep in the pack.”