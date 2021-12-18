Liverpool Prepare to Face Spurs In “Strange Period” with Covid on the Rise Again

Liverpool are, at least in theory, set to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon in one of just four surviving Premier League matches this weekend, with six so far suspended due to a series of Covid outbreaks at a slew of English clubs.

Between now and kickoff there seems every possibility that the Reds’ away day could be postponed as well, though for the time being at least it remains on with two Tottenham players and three of Liverpool’s out due to Covid protocol.

In the face of that uncertainty there’s nothing that the players to do in the meantime, though, other than to prepare as though it will be business as usual, and so Thiago Alcantara says his focus is on the game and three points.

“We are in a strange period but at the same time we just have to adapt to the situation and try to get through it,” said the Liverpool midfielder. “We want to win. We want to win every gamer—every title that is possible, every trophy that is possible.”

Opponents Tottenham have already had two games postponed, and there are rumours clubs are pushing for an impromptu winter break as Omicron spreads across England and impacts even fully vaccinated sides like Liverpool.

For Liverpool, this all comes as the club have rediscovered their best form, while Thiago personally now seems fully settled. So for now, for player and club both, the focus remains on the pitch and the next match. Assuming it goes ahead.

“In the position that I am, more assists and goals,” he added of his personal targets for the coming games. “But I am more than pleased with the team, that we win the games doing this kind of solid performance we do mostly every game now.”