Liverpool Premier League Match Against Spurs Will Go Ahead (For Now)

Despite every game scheduled for Saturday bar Leeds vs. Arsenal having been postponed due to rising COVID cases, the Premier League released a statement confirming that the matches set for Sunday including Liverpool’s against Tottenham will take place as planned.

The Reds are scheduled to travel to London to take on Spurs with three of Jürgen Klopp’s players currently in limbo. Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones, and Fabinho all tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, which kept them quarantined and out of the game against Newcastle on Thursday.

“No, [the three suspected COVID cases are] not confirmed yet,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. “It’s an ongoing process, let me say it like this, but they are not there. They are fine apart from that. In this moment, nobody else [is] positive but it’s pretty early still and the players come a bit later, so we will see.”

Spurs had their own match against Leicester City postponed midweek because of positive cases within the team. Nine players tested positive over the past two weeks. Additionally, seven staff members and unnamed number of U23 players all also contracted the virus. Of those nine first team players, only two remain isolated, which means that they are fit to play.

Following Saturday’s postponements, the Premier League released a statement confirming the status of Sunday’s matches:

“The remaining four Premier League matches due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned. The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.”

The situation is very fluid at the moment, so if either team suffers more positive cases, it still remains a possibility that the match will be postponed tomorrow as well. This is clear in the fact that, after this statement, the league did postpone Everton’s match against Leicester City, which was one of the four counted in the statement above.