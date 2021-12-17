Antonio Conte On Mohamed Salah: “He’s One Of The Best Players In The World”

Tottenham Hotspurs haven’t played a match since December 5th thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak among Spurs players and staff. After seeing three straight matches postponed, they will finally take the pitch again when Liverpool FC travel to London on Sunday.

It will be a tough test for a side that haven’t played in two weeks and will likely be shorthanded. Perhaps the biggest challenge will be trying to limit the impact of Mohamed Salah, who is almost certainly the most in-form player in football at the moment.

“I think he’s one of the best players in the world,” Spurs manager Antonio Conte said during his press conference on Friday. “During the game, we have seen he scores or makes assists.”

This is likely an underselling of the impact Salah has had this season. The Egyptian winger has scored 22 goals and added another nine assists in the 23 matches he’s played so far. He has had a goal involvement in all but two of those 23 appearances, and he is showing zero signs of slowing down that blistering pace anytime in the near future.

Conte then recalled watching Salah play for Fiorentina and Roma before his transfer to LFC, and he praised the enormous strides the Golden Boot front runner has made since returning to the Premier League.

“He’s a very decisive player. During games, every time he has the ball he’s a danger. He improved a lot, I remember him when he played in Italy.

“Now he’s improved in an incredible way. Now I think he’s one of the best players in the world and in every game he’s very decisive.”